The United Nations expressed concern on Tuesday over arrests and intimidation of opposition members in Tanzania following disputed general elections.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said this in a statement issued in Johannesburg.

“The tense situation in the country will not be defused by silencing those who challenge the outcome of the elections, but rather through a participatory dialogue.

“I urge the Tanzanian authorities to respect and facilitate exercise of the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly,” she said.

Out of dozens initially arrested, some 18 opposition members remained in custody.

Bachelet also urged an investigation into the killing of at least 10 people on the island of Zanzibar ahead of the vote.

Results from October’s parliamentary and presidential polls gave President John Magufuli an overwhelming victory, but his opponents cried foul and called for protests.

The U.S. embassy in Tanzania said there had been credible allegations of fraud and intimidation. (dpa/NAN)