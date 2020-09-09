Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The United Nations (UN) in Nigeria has urged the government of Gombe State to own and lead by example in the fight to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the State, while calling the government to hold institutions and organisations accountable in ensuring compliance with the known safety measures.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Gombe State Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, stated that there is a need for the State Government to live and manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Coordinator, this was because the pandemic might have come to stay.

‘The COVID-19 pandemic is with us for a long time, until a vaccine is found and the more I listen to the politics of the vaccine production today the more I get worried,’ he said.

‘In the number of confirmed cases we hear about is indicating a collapse in the demand for testing and has nothing to do with containing the virus with the presence of community transmission. I call on you and your administration to own and lead by example in containing the virus in Gombe State.’

Mr Kallon equally enjoined the state government not lose focus on other health issues while working to tackle the pandemic.

‘We must not lose focus on other health issues, we must ensure continuity of essential health services.’

While urging the government to invest more in human right, women empowerment and address Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state, Mr Kallon called for restructuring and reforming of the health institutions.

‘I would recommend you put to action bold and effective changes to restructure and reform the state health institution to improve efficiency and effectiveness,’ he stated.

He called on the administration to improve on the system of financing the health sector as well as the rebuilding of quality health centers that are maned by trained health workers with appropriate supplies.

‘These are the challenges critical to building a primary health care system capable of sustaining universal health coverage in all aspect of health care,’ he said while assuring that the UN stands ready to help the state government in the journey.

On his part, Governor Yahaya assured that his administration will continue to work in partnership with the UN Agencies to address challenges bordering on education, health, agriculture, security, and skills development in order to advance the course of humanity.

The Governor who lamented the challenges being experience in the country said: Nigeria has no reason to be in the situation it currently finds itself giving the abundant human and natural resources at its disposal.

‘In the past, efforts were made more on cosmetics than on the real issues that touch on the interest of the people and for that, we missed the way.’

He described the composition of the visiting UN team as the caliber of professionals the State is desperately in need of to address the teething challenges confronting it. He said his the administration understands and appreciates the fact that unless critical issues affecting humanity are addressed and placed on the path of human capital development, the state may not be able to harness and utilize its human and natural resources for the benefit of all.

The Governor pledged that with the framework of the State, his administration will continue to strengthen the relationship with the UN so that the aim of the partnership can be achieved for the benefit of the people.