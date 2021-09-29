From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The United Nations (UN) has conferred on the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Prof Joseph Albasu Kunini, an award of “Mayor of Peace” for his roles in peace advocacy and peacebuilding over the years.

The conferment ceremony took place in Lagos as part of activities to commemorate this year’s UN Celebration of International Day of Peace with the theme, “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World”.

The Director General, United Nations POLAC, Prof Halo B Eton noted that the organisation acknowledges the special qualities the Speaker possesses, stressing that the conferment of the Mayor of Peace should encourage him to be a role model in community service and peacemaking.

‘As an International Peace Advocate, you can be called upon for peacemaking, conflict resolution and other activities that encourage peace and positive living in line with the best international practices,’ he explained.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UMHCR) had earlier conferred on the Speaker an award of Recognition for his ‘commitment to the well-being of refugees and other persons displaced by the crisis in the region,’ earlier in the year.

According to the UN, the conferment of the Mayor of Peace on the Speaker is as a result of his proven integrity and exhibition of ideals of living for the sake of others and committing himself to promote universal moral values, strong family life, social harmony, inter-religious and ethnic cooperation and the culture of peace.

In his remarks Kunini thanked his colleagues for their cooperation and unflinching support, adding that the Honour was not for him alone but for the entire Honourable Members of the State House of Assembly.

He urged the people to embrace peace as it remains the only way for the dividends of democracy to be equitably served to all.

“I feel honoured by this award and investiture as the Mayor of Peace. It is indeed a great honour. However, I feel challenged to do even more now that u know there are a lot of eyes there watching. I do the things I do not for anyone to recognise me or for any political reasons. I do them because that is who I am.

‘Peace is priceless. Without peace, I don’t see how we can make any progress. And so I continue to urge our people to embrace justice, equity, fairness and love and to expunge this unnecessary hatred, envy, jealousy and proud anger that fuels every little misunderstanding into a full crisis that no one benefits from. There is no issue that can not be resolved amicably on a round table. Let us jointly give peace a chance for better homes, communities, societies and indeed, a better world,’ Kunini said.

The United Nations, in its Resolution 39/11 of 12th November 1984 declared the maintenance of peaceful life for peoples as the duty of each state.

Parts of the UN Resolution read, ‘UN solemnly proclaims that the peoples of our planet have a sacred right to peace. The preservation of the right of peoples to peace and the promotion of its implementation constitute a fundamental obligation of each state. All states and international organisations must do their utmost to assist in implementing the right of peoples to peace through the adoption of appropriate measures at both the national and the international levels.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.