From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Staff of the United Nations (UN) in Abuja and families of the 23 victims of the 2011 UN House bombing, yesterday, gathered to honour the departed.

The memorial anniversary held at the UN House in Abuja, drew emotional speeches and tears from those present at the event.

Worthy of note was 10-year old Master David Musa, who was present to lay a wreath in honour of his father, late Mr Illya Musa, who was a staff of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In her remarks, wife of the deceased, Sarah Illya, recalled the incident in 2011 and how she received the unfortunate development saying she fainted on receiving the information and was almost delivered of David before his due day since she was unconscious.

UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, said it was herculean task to speak in honour of his late colleagues. Kallon recalled how in 10 years back, a suicide car bomb went off, killing 23 staff, guards and visitors, while injuring more than 60 others.

“Our hearts bled, it was indeed a dark day for the United Nations. We will remember them forever as truly the best of humanity.”

He said his strength had been in the promise that the UN will never be cowed by violence, but will always remain committed to serve humanity.

Kallon expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration for the resilience demonstrated in rebuilding the UN House.