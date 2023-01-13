The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has described Kaduna State as a “trail blazer” in working to put the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into action at the local level.

Mohammed stated this virtually in Kaduna on Thursday in a keynote address at the 2022 SDGs Summit 2.0 organised by the SDGs Unit of Kaduna State Planning and Budget commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit was organised to increase awareness, renew commitment and mobilise resources to accelerate the achievement of the goals.

She commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for providing leadership and commitment to the 2030 agenda.

She stressed that the actions taken at the local level to create a sustainable world would re-evaporate globally.

“Let us continue to work to unleash the power of local action to bring sustainability to our communities and together we will build a resilient and a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.

“With seven years remaining to meet the goals, there can be no denial that we are off track.

“The world is facing challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the triple threat of pollution, biodiversity loss and climate emergency.

“However, the current crises also provide an opportunity to change course in releasing the vision of a secure, prosperous and an inclusive future as outlined in the 2030 agenda,” Mohammed said.

The deputy secretary general said that the SDGs summit of the UN General Assembly in September 2023 must bring everyone – public institutions, civil society, the business community and others – together to rescue the SDGs.

She stressed the need for the global community to redouble efforts to ensure 2023 marks a genuine turning point in attainment of the SDGs.

“First, we need a search in global solidarity. The International community must unlock greater financing including SDGs stimulus plan.

“Secondly, we need stronger political leadership – all countries must come to the summit with a clear plan on how they intend to accelerate SDGs progress.

“Thirdly, we need to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table – women, businesses, youths, civil society and local authorities must be fully part of the solution.

“Despite the challenges I remain hopeful that we can get back on track,” she said.

On her part, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, the Minister for Finance, Budget, and National Planning, represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mrs Victoria Oluyole, also described Kaduna as the leading state on achieving the SDGs.

According to her, the significant successes recorded in health, education, employment, access to potable water and electricity in this regard are evident, adding that the huge investment is salutary.

She said that the Federal Government and its development partners, were committed to supporting the state in improving the lives and well-being of its citizens through the SDGs.

Ahmed said that key amongst achievements of SDGs at the federal level was the development of an innovative SDGs model, a cutting-edge tool that helps to monitor and track progress towards achieving the SDGs.

“This model is designed to align our efforts with the global agenda and ensure that we are making the most impactful interventions.

“In terms of food security, the Federal Government in collaboration with UN Agencies and other stakeholders have developed food systems transformation pathways for Nigeria to ensure that our citizens have access to nutritious and sustainable food sources.

“We have begun the implementation of these pathways at both the national and sub-national levels of Government,” she said.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari of SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said that the federal government had intervened in different SDGs programmes across the country.

She disclosed that one of the projects in Kaduna State was the construction and equipping of a 120-bed hospital in Kaduna community ready for commissioning Jan. 13.

She added that two more hospitals would be built before the end of the current administration in Kaduna State.

“We will continue to support the sub-national government where the problems mostly lie, towards achieving the SDGs,” she said. (NAN)