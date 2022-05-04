From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has disclosed that the global body is mobilising $321 million to support Nigeria’s counterinsurgency efforts in the North East of the country as well as address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

He made this disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are very active in support of the humanitarian effort of the Nigerian government and that is why we have called for an additional $351 million as part of the overall $1.1 billion for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria,” Guterres stated.

The UN scribe, who was on a working visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, the worst hit by the insurgency, said from what he saw, great hope lies ahead.

“Despite all that they have seen and endured, the people I saw remain hopeful and committed to returning to their communities and resuming their lives. To that ends, I welcome the establishment of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of displaced persons in the North-East,” he said.

Speaking on his meeting with President Buhari, Guterres said they both discussed how to address the challenges confronting Nigeria and the smooth conduct of next year’s general elections in Nigeria.

He said: “The spirit of hope amidst hardship and solidarity in the struggle was also in the centre of my discussions with the Nigerian President today. We discussed the importance of laying the groundwork to ensure peaceful and democratic elections next year and the full participation of Nigerian women and young people in all areas.

“We also discussed the government’s measures to address security challenges across the country. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the victims of the appalling attacks in Plateau State two and half weeks ago. It is a tragic reminder of terrorism scourge across West Africa and the Sahel.”

Guterres emphasised the commitment of the UN to combat terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, poverty, and food insecurity.

He also commended Nigeria for its role in sustaining peace in Africa and beyond as well as for playing the leading role in sustaining democracy on the African continent.

“I thank President Buhari for his unwavering support for the Multinational Joint Task Force and the Lake Chad Basin Commission. We also discuss the other challenges that Nigeria is facing today. Nigeria is a pillar of continental and global cooperation and a steadfast part of the United Nations.

“From its vital support for peacekeeping to its leadership in fighting for fairness in developing countries, to being home of my Deputy Secretary, Amina Mohammed, above all Nigeria is a country where Africa’s promise and potential can come to vivid life,” the UN Secretary-General stated.

Asked if the pressure from Ukraine for humanitarian assistance affects UN supply to other nations in need like the Niger Republic, he said: “From the point of view of the United Nations, it does not affect. We have increased our actions in Ukraine, but we have not decreased our actions in all other parts of the world. And my appeal for those that support financially, the United Nations not to divert funds from other humanitarian and development funds of cooperation to the Ukraine crisis but to put additional contributions for that crisis not undermining the efforts in humanitarian and development cooperation that are taking place all around the world.”

Asked what the UN was doing to frustrate the terrorists from fighting back despite efforts by regional governments in Africa to decimate them, Guterres said: “It is simple, I saw it in Borno. If you fight terrorism just militarily, the terrorists will strike back but if you fight terrorists militarily and address the root cause of this terrorism, terrorists will no longer have a chance to persist.

“I think that it was Mao Tse Tung that said that insurrection should move like fish in the water so, if the community are able to defend themselves and they trust the regional government institutions and if there are programmes to guarantee a full reintegration and of ex-terrorists and to guarantee that victims have a future, then I think that we can defeat terrorism.”