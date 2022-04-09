By Henry Uche

The United Nations Positive Livelihood and Award Centre (UN-POLAC) has called on government to incorporate skills acquisition into the school curriculum to enable youths become self-reliant after schooling.

UN-POLAC National Director of Programmes, Patricia Agu, made the call in an interview in Lagos during the donation of 2,000 exercise books to Government College, Ikoyi, as part of its ‘School Readiness Project.’

The initiative which started in September 2021, has donated thousands of exercise books to schools in the state, including Local Authority Nursery and Primary School, Iba; Iba Estate Nursery and Primary School 1 and 2; Liberty College, Ayobo and International School Lagos, Akoka.

Agu said the project was to promote education in the country, stressed that government had to pay more attention to skills acquisition for students while in school to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Some parents wanted their children to be empowered in various skills but could not afford to send them for training. We suggest that every child should master at least one skill after the first nine years of schooling.

“It is so pathetic that somebody will go through 20 years of schooling without skills that will make them self-reliant.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“After the basic education, which is from primary school to JSS three, which is nine years, every child should be able to have at least one skill,” she said.

She cautioned parents and guardians against the mindset that some jobs were beneath their children or wards by discouraging them from acquiring certain skills.

UN-POLAC is a group that describes itself as “an international autonomous institution, established in the year 2001″ following UN General Assembly Resolution declaring 2001-2010 as a decade of peace and non-violence.”