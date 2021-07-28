The United Nations (UN) has declared Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade as ‘Champion of Industrialisation’ in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the state’s Industrial Policy which took place at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) country representative, Jean Bakole ,commended the governor for his agro-industrial revolution, proclaiming him “Champion of Industrialisation.”

The industrial policy is a strategic policy document that aims to ensure inclusive and sustainable development through industrialisation. It was produced with the technical support of UNIDO.

The official signing of the Cross River state Integrated Trust Fund Agreement with UNIDO also took place at the event.

Bakole said since the UN body started the implementation of the country program in Nigeria in 2018, it has made a lot of significant achievements with Cross River State, attributing it to the governor’s grit determination to industrialise the state.

The governor said he was delighted that UNIDO prepared two reports on the industrial policy plan, including the GAP analysis submitted for the Cross River pharmaceutical factory “which is the master plan on the industrialisation of Cross River State particularly from the Agro-Industrial perspective.”

Ayade expressed optimism that UNIDO, by its report, would also help the state fast track the process of getting a World Health Organisation (WHO) certification which will allow it to export drugs abroad.

“With this GAP analysis and ultimately fulfilling all the recommendations of the GAP analysis, the Cross River Pharmaceutical Factory which is indeed the only factory in the South of Nigeria will then be producing drugs to deal with issues that are fundamental to public health, to deal with issues like hunger, poverty, malaria, yellow fever all those public diseases that have always made us to run out seeking for drugs.”

