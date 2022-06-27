From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government is concerned that Nigerians by 2030 will be among 40 per cent of Africans using drugs, according to the UNODC 2021 World Drug Report that also projected that the number of people using drugs around the world will rise by 11 per cent.

He stated this at the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking with the theme: “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis”.

The event was jointly organised by the UNODC, European Union ((EU), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the MTN Foundation at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

He said: “The UNODC report that drug use was responsible for the death of almost half a million people in 2019. And drug use disorders resulted in the loss of 18 million years of healthy life. The 2018 National Drug use survey also revealed that in Nigeria at the time that there were about 14.3 million drug users, of which close to 3 million suffer from drug use disorder.

“This figure represents a 14.4% prevalence rate in Nigeria, which is about three times the global average prevalence rate of 5%.

“The UNODC also in its 2021 World Drug Report projects that by 2030 the number of people using drugs around the world will rise by 11% and by 40% in Africa alone causes a disturbing projection because as the country with the largest population in Africa, this implies that Nigeria’s use of drug abuse prevalence will rise substantially especially considering the proportions that we are leaders in terms of population.”

Osinbajo commended the NDLEA for recording over 17,647 arrests of offenders including 10 drug barons securing over 2,369 convictions and seizing over 150,000 kilograms of drugs in the past 17 months.

He said: “So the statistics show that 5.5% of the population aged between 15 and 64 years used drugs at least once since 2018. This is precisely the age bracket that we cannot afford to lose to drugs.

“The increasing trends of drug abuse in areas of conflict and in post conflict settings, such as in IDP and refugee camps, is of special concern to Nigeria, as we are in the throes of civil conflict and terrorism, resulting in the displacement of large numbers of our population.”

Osinbajo said the government was also worried that young people who are usually the most vulnerable to drug use, “also form the majority of armed combatants and not surprisingly, there’s a widespread use of drugs by these terrorists.

While calling for an intensification of the rehabilitation of drug addicts, he noted that the country was facing a public health crisis that is taking lives, destroying families, and shattering communities.

The VP expressed happiness that in 2021 about 8000 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated by the NDLEA. And in the first half of 2022 alone, over 11,000 drug abusers have been counseled and treated.

Osinbajo noted that access to illicit drugs became easier with online sales influenced mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, adding however that the new normal offers opportunities for increased innovation in tackling the menace, especially through technology-based monitoring systems for promptly detecting and addressing the changes in the drug market and the changes in marketing of these drugs, and also accelerating mobile outreach programmes, remote consultations and treatment for those who suffer from drug use disorders and who do not have appropriate care.

He however, stressed that in as much as the federal government through its agencies and the state governments will lead the charge with the decisive policy initiatives, these strides must be complemented by changes at the family and community level also.

“The kind of change we seek regarding drug abuse cannot happen without the collaboration of families, faith-based organisations and community leadership at the local level. We must spearhead massive value reorientation across the country. We are assessing cultural factors and systems that support drug abuse and trafficking. Our communities everywhere must rise to this challenge.“

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), said given the dearth of treatment facilities in the country, it will be impossible to make the kind of gains the agency is targeting.

To this end, it has proposed the establishment of model rehabilitation centres to further make treatment accessible and affordable to more people.

He said President Buhari, with the support of the National Assembly, has approved the establishment of six rehabilitation centres across the country, three of which have been approved in this year’s budget.

He said the agency’s lobbying of the private sector, to build or contribute to the development of rehabilitation centres as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, has yielded some positive, concrete responses as well as strong commitments from other quarters including Dangote and Otedola foundations.

He also said the agency is set to launch 24 hour total free call center 080010203040 to help drug addicts that need help but afraid of stigma.

He said in addition to all its achievements, the agency has destroyed 276 hectares of cannabis farms in deep forests across the country.

UNODC Country Representative, Oliver Stolpe and rep of UN Sec Gen, said 2022, marks the end of 10 years of intensive cooperation between the Nigerian government and the European Union, with the implementation support of the UNODC $40 million worth of technical assistance including policy research, training and equipment, strengthening of treatment centres and the rolling out of extensive prevention programs have been part of this Programme.

He said the NDLEA master plan launched last year, creates an ambitious platform for a modern drug policy based on treatment.

“Now it will be critical going forward that the government provides the necessary resources in that regard.

“We will need substantial resources to roll out unplucked to all 27,000 secondary schools in this country. We will need substantial resources to provide access to treatment and counseling for drug users who want to overcome their addiction.

“We will need substantial resources to enhance further the interdiction capabilities of NDLEA and other law enforcement agencies including, of course, the Nigerian Navy at seaports to conduct another national drug survey.”

Chairman, MTN Foundation, Julius Adelusi Adeluyi, said for the past five years the foundation has been working to eradicate the scourge of drug abuse among the youths.

He said the foundation also carried out the unplugged training for 90 secondary school teachers from nominated schools in Kano, Oyo and River States in collaboration with the UNODC.

He added that it was the MTN foundation that organised the virtual quiz competition among students from 12 secondary schools across five states and including Gombe, Kano, Imo, Kwara and the FCT in partnership with NDLEA.

He assured NDLEA of continued support.

The event ended with the launch of NDLEA Branded Testing Kits

Presentation of Prizes to the winners of the Inter-Secondary School Quiz Competition. The first prize went to the trio of Ramat Sakman, Oluwatoyinsola Adeyemi and Ataba Shehu of Funtaj International School, Gudu Abuja, while the trio of Raheemah Abdulmalik, Fadil Ibrahim and Khadeejah Kamil Sani Intelligence Quotient Academy, Garki, Abuja, won second prize.