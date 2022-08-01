From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Family of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nmamdi Kanu, has flayed the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over its statement on the recent United Nations (UN) Rights Group’s call for the unconditional release of Kanu, describing their position as meaningless.

CNG had, in a press conference, in Abuja at the weekend, rejected the call by the UN for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader, accusing the world body of bias.

IPOB had earlier condemned the statement credited to CNG, describing it as laughable, disgraceful and unguarded.

In a release on behalf of the Kanu’s family, Kanunta said they see the statement as a meaningless diatribe that comports with the self-deception and self-delusion that has guided the CNG since the present era.

“The statement also underscores the general disdain and arrogance with which a section of the North (not all North) always treats anything southern Nigerian, especially concerning Biafraland or Ndigbo.

“It is this same bad attitude that had informed most of the grievous errors of judgment that have altogether manifested in the crushing insecurity that has ravaged the North since 2015 when these shadowy northerners began to infiltrate and infest the corridors of Federal Government.

“The first impression that emanates from their statement is that a plethora of northern groups in all North has come out with a consensus against the United Nations directive to release Kanu. We know this to be false.

“What we know as the truth is that it is the same cabal that has always subjugated northern Nigeria and troubled Nigeria as a whole that would have the silliness to come out with such disrespect for the United Nations, thinking of course, that the United Nations is like the rest of Nigeria that has become their punching bag.”

The IPOB leader’s family said it was aware that the true North disapproved of the hypocrisy emanating from the shadowy and dodgy North the CNG claims to represent.

“We are sure those indigenous peoples are as shocked as everybody at this foolish call on a tottering Nigeria to ignore the United Nations.

“We also know that the shadowy North that loves injustice and romance terrorism is unraveling. In fact, it is unraveling by its own hands. It is having a meltdown that comes with their sense that the day of reckoning is nigh. It is reeling from its self-inflicted insecurity that has unleashed an unprecedented regime of terror merchants that spans from the Sahel to middle Nigeria.

“It is the same shadowy North that recent BBC documentary (captioned Terror Merchants of Zamfara) exposed, all to its chagrin. It is the same shadowy North that gives comfort to terrorists but would want the Federal government to disrespect the directives of a world body, the United Nations, of which Nigeria is a member,” the family said.

The family added that any North that will never see anything wrong with the widespread terror in the North and would not reckon with the true meaning of the Kuje jailbreak, but will rather be bordered with Kanu who it described as an unarmed prisoner of conscience, is not the true North.

“The only reason they still have an audience and have the swag to speak is because the true North allows it. But for how much longer?

“For avoidance of doubt, this shadowy, false North that is calling on the Federal Government to go rogue on the United Nations should know that such action will be suicidal, if not now, then later,” it said.

The family called on the international community to intervene and compel Nigeria to promptly and unconditionally release Kanu and refrain from further persecution of IPOB.