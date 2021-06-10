From Fred Itua, Abuja

The United Nations Rescue Services (UNRS), has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, explaining that the diversity of faith and the mistake of leaders should not be a reason for division in the country.

The global chairman, UNRS, Steve Midalah, who made the appeal while addressing newsmen press briefing in Abuja, called on Nigerians not to be divided along religious and ethnic lines.

Midalah noted that the diversity of faith can be a vehicle for unity when adherents respect the right of every human being to life, liberty and livelihood, as the creation of god.

He also said the UNRS will convey a summit on 1st to 3rd June where stakeholders and all aggrieved Nigerians, as well as groups, will proffer solutions towards promoting unity in the country.

“We are calling on everyone including Boko Haram, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Niger Delta Militant, Oduduwa Peoples Congress (OPC), and even actors guild to participate in this conference to seek a common front for our dear country. Those that can come to this summit should reach us via social media.

“Let’s come out and discuss how to live in peace and move our nation forward. we are calling on the Boko Haram, IPOB, Niger Delta militant, and OPC to come,” he said.

He noted that the killing of innocent Nigerians is unacceptable, calling for an end to all unrest in the country.

He said: “At the end of the summit, a communique will be issued and sent to the National Assembly and presidency. If possible we will seek the review of the nation’s constitution and seek a people’s constitution. We are passionate about this and this is the only way forward. We all need to live a good legacy for children and grandchildren.”

He added that a soccer tournament will be organised in 774 local governments of the country to promote unity.