The United Nation’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, has commended Nigerians for their maturity and commitment to unity and peaceful co-existence in a constitutional democracy.

He made the commendation on Wednesday in a New Year message to Nigerians.

Kallon noted key milestones that shaped the country’s progress in 2019, one of which included the last general elections which showed that Nigerians had chosen the path of Constitutionalism.

“With all the legal challenges to the elections now resolved, the governments, both at the federal and state levels can now focus on delivering on the mandates freely given to them by the people.

“Key among the challenges the governments continue to face is the Humanitarian crises,” he said.

According to Kallon, over 7.5 million people are still in need of Humanitarian assistance in the North-East.

He assured Nigerians that the UN and its partners would continue to stand with the country until a permanent solution to the crises was found.

Kallon also re-iterated his call for a political solution to complement the military effort in fighting the insurgency.

“After more than ten years of fighting, it is now clear that a military solution alone is not enough.

“We must engage in a political process that involves all stakeholders; community, traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, women, the security and political leadership in a common dialogue for peace,” he said.

He noted Nigeria’s leadership in advancing the conversation on Climate change and its impact not just in Nigeria, but across the Lake Chad Basin and the greater Sahel.

Meanwhile, the UN official has urged the Nigerian government to pay more attention to youth unemployment, while ensuring that women are brought into the mainstream of political and economic life of the country.

“Women and girls are critical to everything we do and in all facets of our lives, so we need to stop abuse and discrimination against women, encourage and build their capacity to assume their rightful place in the governance of our societies.

“The government should keep up the war on corruption, while ensuring equity and justice in its actions.”

Kallon also urged government at all levels to embrace, mainstream and invest in SDGs in order to drive the transformative change required to address the economic, social and environmental challenges faced by Nigeria.

According to him, it is only through the implementation of the SDG agenda that our collective promise to “Leave No-One Behind” will be achieved. (NAN)