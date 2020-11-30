By Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office in Nigeria has reversed itself on the casualty figure of the killings of fatnes in a Borno town weekend.

UN in a new statement said tens of Civilians were killed in the attack, a position which differed from its earlier information that 110 civilians were killed by Boko Haram during attack on rice farmers at a farmland at Zabarmari, a remote community near Maiduguri.

“Tens of civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack,” Mr EEdward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator said in the corrected statement accessed by The Sun on Monday.

Kallon said he and the humanitarian community were “outraged and horrified by the gruesome killing of the farmers at Koshebe, Zabarmari near Maiduguri on Saturday afternoon.

“At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack,” the UN said in its first statement on the attack released on Sunday.

The Zabarmari residents on Sunday buried 43 bodies of the victims of the attack. They told The Sun some corpses of the victims may still be laying in the bush. Some said about 10 bodies were yet to be recovered, others put the figure at 20.