Lawrence Enyoghasu

The United Nations, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele were yesterday part of discussions on how to keep peace in Nigeria and the world. They suggested that providing for the primary needs of the youth and people plays the biggest role in securing any nation.

The occasion was the flag-off of the 75th year anniversary of the United Nations cum the birthday ceremony of the clergy, which held at the premises of the church, in Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

According to the UN representative, World Peace President, Per Stafsen “our conversation is geared towards assembling 10 million Nigerian voices that will engage the United Nations with the opinion and suggestion that will strengthen their global mandate for the future we want and the United Nations we need.” Buttressing the UN’s point, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Anofiu Elegushi commended the UN on the promotion of peace.

“We all agree that basic needs are important. They should continue to provide for the war zone countries. They should also have future plans to help tackle unknown diseases. They should have future diseases in mind to save humanity,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele has urged the UN and Sanwo-Olu to focus on the development of the youths. He explained that peace is generationally achieved and such can’t be done without providing or attending to the needs of the youths.

“The youths must have jobs to be responsible and accountable. Lagos government needs to put policies that will help the youths in place. The government needs to reconsider the ban on Keke. Many of them depend on it. No terrorist can invade Lagos.”