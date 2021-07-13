Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed has described as exceptional, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Nigeria.

The UN deputy scribe said this in Abuja when she visited President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and added that she has demonstrated unusual leadership in steering the implementation of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“What the SSAP-SDGs has been able to do is to build on foundations that have been laid – that’s unusual leadership. It recognises that there was history and that there are things which have been done which Nigerians are benefitting from. What the SSAP has done is to take it to a different level,” Mohammed said.

In her welcome address, Princess Orelope-Adefulire described the visit as a “rare privilege and full circle moment” due to the fact that Ms. Mohammed was the first occupant of the office.

“You were instrumental in setting a standard institutional framework, leaving a lasting legacy which aided the transition to the SDGs in Nigeria. I commend you for your incredible leadership as SSAP-MDGs and at the global level, for your coordination efforts on the transition, as the Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Post-2015 Development Planning.”

In a statement by the SGD’s Head, Communications, Rotimi Ajayi, the UN Deputy Secretary General said she was particularly impressed with the efforts of the OSSAP-SDGs to ensure that required data are provided for effective planning, tracking, monitoring and evaluation describing the baseline study, the re-alignment of the National Statistical System and the signing of Data Bond with Ministries Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government and the Government at the Sub-National level carried out by the OSSAP-SDGs, as remarkable achievements.

