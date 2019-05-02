Nigeria’s Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI), winner of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Action Award in 2018, has partnered CITC Global Consulting, a leading strategic management outfit in Lagos, to drive SDG projects globally.

CEO/Project Director of CYCDI, Foluke Michael, while signing the Memorandum of Understanding in Lagos, stated that the partnership with CITC was borne out of a desire to deepen the impact of the SDG goals in Nigeria and other countries.

“Our new partner, CITC, comes with a high pedigree in strategic management and implementation and as the current Innovator Award winner of the UN SDGs, we have entered into this partnership to find more innovative ways of deploying solutions to global problems,” she said.

CYCDI’s ‘Solution17’ project, one of the vehicles that are being used to deliver simultaneously on the 17 SDG goals, has been praised as one of the best delivery systems for the project globally.

Tayo Orekoya, the Managing Consultant of CITC, said his firm had created strategic solutions for leading local and international organisations in Nigeria, and is committed to extending one of the unique competencies of the firm to exploring and delivering solutions to global problems.

“Each of the 17 SDG goals is critical to the realisation of political, social and economic goals of a decent nation and for most countries in sub-Saharan Africa; what is needed is a strategic integration of these goals into their current and future plans which our firm would be helping to give life to.

“Both CITC and CYCDI have credible performance records, and with this fusion of purpose, the partnership will explore all options for a common strategy for execution of this project under the aegis of ‘Solution 17’ which will birth more solutions that other countries will adopt in coming days,” Orekoya said at the event.

Already, India and Switzerland have indicated interest and sought permission to run the award-winning ‘Solution 17’ model that earned Foluke Michael and the CYCDI group the UN SDGs Action Innovation Award in Germany in 2018.

CYDI, along with 17 students from 17 schools, embarked on a global campaign in 2018 to raise drug prevention awareness amongst the youth and vulnerable adults through school awareness and creative programme.

The project which is supported by the European Union and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime produced the short sensitisation movie, TRAPPED and Solution17 Booklet, currently being circulated across educational institutions, to ignite creativity among youth.