From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has okayed the approach of Nigeria and Borno’s approach to addressing Boko Haram and terrorism challenges in the northeast.

He spoke during a visit to the governor of Borno State as part of his solidarity visit to the North East.

“I saw people that have suffered smiling, hoping for the future. I saw ex-combatant, ex-convicts trying to reintegrate into the society and I discovered that in Borno, the governor has not only understood but also took the right approach to fighting terrorism.”

He said the North East was a story of despairs, pains, violence and destruction but the story has changed to that of resilience flowing confidence building by the government.

“To fight terrorism, you need to shoot at them but that will not solve the problem if we don’t address the root cause of terrorism.”

He said he has seen in Borno a government determination to establish confidence and trust between the government and population. He said such effort led to trust and readiness of displaced persons eager to return home in safe and dignified manner.

He said government’s huge investment in livelihood supports aside humanitarian aids pushed the people’ trust higher. He appealed to the international community to support the North East to recover and give people hope. He said Boko Haram is weak with combination of military operation and livelihood support. “These will make Boko Haram to disappear,” he declared.

Governor Babagana Zulum asked the UN head to be an advocate of the Lake Chad, saying the region has the potentials to end devastation and sufferings.

The Secretary General visit, according to a brief by the UN Office in Nigeria, was Ramadan solidarity with victims of terrorism in NorthEast. The UN leader had earlier visited Senegal and Niger Republic.