(Xinhua/NAN)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for peaceful, inclusive, and credible general elections on Sunday in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Guterres made the call in a statement by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

CAR is poised to hold presidential, legislative, and local elections on Sunday in the face of ongoing tensions, attacks by armed groups, and the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

To that end, Guterres has invited all actors to refrain from any action, including violence, hate speech, and incitement to violence, that could threaten human lives and undermine the electoral process as well as national stability.

The secretary-general condemned in strong terms Friday’s attacks against civilians, humanitarian workers, state authority, and peacekeepers, as well as candidates.

He called on national authorities to ensure accountability for election-related violence.

Guterres urged signatories to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation to strictly comply with their commitments and address their concerns through peaceful means.

He also called on all political stakeholders and their supporters to resolve their differences peacefully, including through dialogue and appropriate institutional mechanisms, in accordance with national laws.

Guterres reassured the people of CAR of UN’s continued support and solidarity, in coordination with national, regional, and international actors, as they strive to consolidate peace and democracy in their country.