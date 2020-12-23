(Sputnik/NAN)

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution that will end the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Sudan’s Darfur (UNAMID) on Dec 31, South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matjila said.

“The result of the voting is as follows; the draft resolution received 15 votes in favour.

“The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously,” Matjila, who presides with the UN Security Council during the month of December, said on Tuesday.

The draft resolution, sponsored by the United Kingdom and Germany, will terminate the mission’s mandate after it was renewed by the UN Security Council on June 3.

As a result of the decision, more than 6,000 military and 1,500 civilian UNAMID personnel will be withdrawn from Sudan.