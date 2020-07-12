(NAN)

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution approving continued humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Syria.

Resolution 2533, sponsored by Germany and Belgium, provides for one border crossing through which the aid would be delivered from Turkey for another one year.

An earlier draft seeking two border crossings was vetoed by Russia and China on Friday, with the remaining 13 council members voting in favour.

Millions of civilians in the country’s northwest depend on the humanitarian aid delivered from Turkey, according to the UN.

The 15-member council had been split on the border crossing issue with most members pitted against Russia and China.

The two permanent members and veto power holders insisted on one crossing, arguing that the affected areas could be reached with humanitarian help from within Syria.