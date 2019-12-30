Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has attributed the silence of the United Nations and other international organisations to the unending destructive activities of ISWAP and Boko Haram in Nigeria and beyond.

The group said it was yet to see the UN openly condemn activities of the terrorists nor called for action against them. It believed that such silence has given the terrorists and their state backers the boldness to commit more atrocities.

The Centre thus suggested a global condemnation of the inhuman act, followed by strict measure by the UN to weaken their network and end terrorism in Africa.

The coordinator, Princess Ajibola, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, said the group was deeply concerned that ignoring the atrocities committed by the insurgents have further endangered local populations.

“So long as the terrorists see UN as incapable of playing its roles, the situation will only get worse.”

She said because government forces were often wrongly accused of human rights abuses, including murder committed by the groups, they were able to continue killing knowing that no one holds them accountable or bring them to justice for crimes against humanity.

The group alleged that some unnamed nations with impressive democratic credentials scaled up their tactical, policy and material support for criminal groups such that they continued attacks against non-combatant population, while they make attempts to stage spectacular stand offs against established militaries.

It advised such countries to retrace their steps and take side with common sense and logic, and also withdraw support for terrorists.

The group, thus demanded that UN immediately stops its “culture of destructive indifference” and step out to boldly demand an end to state support for terrorists.

“It must also back it up with strong sanctions for any country that breaks rank to support Boko Haram, ISWAP or any other terrorist organisation.”

Additionally, they ask UN to create a strong coalition or alliance with willing nations that are committed to doing what right-thinking citizens of the earth expected.

However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) deployed at Madagali in Adamawa not to give terrorists any breathing space.

Buratai, who addressed troops during a visit, yesterday, said government would provide the needed supports to enable them prosecute the war against insurgency and other criminal activities in the country.

Buratai, who commended the troops for their gallantry in dealing with the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the region, urged them to maintain the current tempo of onslaught against.

“I am glad to be here with you because this is one of the areas that have been quite strategic in the operation of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD).