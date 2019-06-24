The UN Special Rapporteur will report the results of the inquiry into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva this week.

This is contained in a statement by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Monday.

“The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, will present her findings into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on 26 June 2019,” the release said.

Last Wednesday, Callamard issued a report summarizing the results of a six-month investigation into Khashoggi’s murder. The report concluded the journalist was the victim of an extrajudicial killing and the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible for it.

In the report, Callamard also called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe because of credible evidence that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said Guterres does not have the authority to start a criminal probe and such an inquiry would require a resolution from the UN Security Council calling for such action.

Saudi officials have charged 11 people in connection to the murder, but have dismissed UN Special Rapporteur report, saying it contains contradictions and baseless allegations. (Sputnik/NAN)