By Merit Ibe

The United Nations (UN) has promised that it is committed to supporting Nigeria’s industrialisation bid as the country progresses towards achieving sustainable development goals (SDG).

Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Ms. Amina Mohammed, who made the remark at a Conversation on industrialisation and Sustainable Development, organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), stated that the UN had put in place a global compact special initiative dedicated to promoting sustainable businesses.

Emphasising that inclusive and sustainable industrial development is a key role in achieving SDGs, she disclosed that no fewer than 124 million people worldwide were pushed back into poverty last year amid the COVID-19 challenges, calling for a persistent recovery model plan to be established that must be guided by the SDGs.

“The global compact has a local network in Nigeria, which will grow in the coming years. Additionally, as part of the global compact, new African strategy, I hope, will be established in Abuja to support business across the continent in our joint efforts to achieve the SDGs.”

She encouraged MAN to engage with the global compact in the context of the new African strategy so businesses can effectively help in the system recovery for Nigeria and the continent. Mohammed said Nigeria also stands to benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which will improve the quality of goods and services and increase Nigeria’s competitiveness in national and international markets.

