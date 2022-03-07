From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Adefulire has appealed to journalists in the country to take bigger role in the implementation of SDGs.

Adefulire made the appeal in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Monday at the opening of two-day training of about 60 journalists on reportage of SDGs implementation organised by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC).

“The media must play bigger role in the effective implementation of the sustainable development goals,” she said.

She asked journalists to use their skill to build peace, justice and equality through all the levels of development goals. She said the overall purpose of the training was to impact the needed skill on reporters and media practitioners to make sustainable development goals impactful on the people through their reportage.

“It is within your right to report issues of public interest such as gender equality, water, access to education, health ,” she stated

Director of UN Information Centre (UNIC) in Nigeria, Mr Ronald Kayanja, explained the training was designed to introduce the SDGs to the journalists, develop guidelines for reportage of SDGs implementation and build a network of journalists for reporting SDGs implementation across the country.

He said the UNIC was collaborating with the Lagos-based Media Awareness and Information For All Network (MAIN). He said the training will be held in the other five geo-political zones in the country.

Chairman, Media Awareness and Information For All Network (MAIN), Prof. Lai Oso, appeal to the office of the senior special assistant to the president on SDGs to collaborate with other stakeholders for the development of a training and practice manual for journalists reporting SDGs implementation in the country