Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The United Nations (UN) University For Global Peace has disclosed its plan to establish the first African University for Peace in Benue state.

Royal Ambassador General of the UN University for Global Peace, His Royal Highness Dr. Valentine Sunday Abat who disclosed this Friday at a press conference in Makurdi explained that when the university is established it would prepare leaders in the country in peace building as according to him, without peace, there can be no progress.

“We believe that if the university is established here, it will go a long way to train our leaders in building peace. Most people go into leadership without having even the basic knowledge of managing administrative issues confronting them.

“So, establishing such university will go a long way to train our leaders on peace building and everything concerning leadership.

He said the UN has decided to establish the University in the state in recognition of governor Ortom efforts in peace building adding that the University has also invited the Russell’s Hall group to partner with Benue state government in building economic infrastructure in the state.

“I want to congratulate the people of Benue state for having such a wonderful man. The governor who made sure that the life of his people are peaceful and protected.

“Peace is very very important to man’s survival. Without peace, there will be no progress or development,” he added.

Similarly, the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) will on Saturday confer the Nelson Mandela award on Governor Samuel Ortom in recognition of his efforts in building peace in Benue.

President IHRC Geneva, Switzerland, Dr Hussein Bou-Said who disclosed this said Ortom is the second governor in Nigeria after former Delta State Governor Okowa to be conferred with the Mandela award by the IHRC.

He said the award will be handed over to the governor on Saturday in Makurdi as well as another to the state lawmakers for making legislations that have resulted to peace in the state.