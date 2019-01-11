Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations said it has withdrawn about 260 aid workers from three local governments in Borno State over the resurgence of attacks by Boko Haram terrorists. Army tightens noose against Boko Haram terrorists – Buratai In a statement by the UN spokesperson in Nigeria, Samantha Newport, on Wednesday, she said the development has affected its humanitarian service delivery in the embattled region.

Newport said the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, is deeply concerned about the increasing attacks in the North East, which has resulted in massive displacement of civilians. The UN said the impact of the recent fighting has created a humanitarian tragedy. “Some 260 aid workers have been withdrawn from three local government areas (Monguno, Kala/Balge and Kukawa) affected by the conflict since November, affecting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands of people.” In 2018, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, executed Hauwa Leman and Saifura Ahmed, who were aid workers in the region.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has commenced special food intervention for over 30,000 people displaced by recent Boko Haram attacks around the Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.