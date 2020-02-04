Chinelo Obogo

The United Nation (UN) and Women Advocates and Research Documentation Centre (WARDC) have urged for an end to all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

They also emphasised the need to advance campaign on Sexual Gender Base Violence (SGBV), Harmful Practices (HP) and Sexual Health and Reproduction Right (SRHR) to address the issue of violence against women and girl-child.

Speaking during a focus group meeting organised by WARDC in Lagos, with support from UN Women, the Executive Director of WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, called for more enlightenment on the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls in Nigeria.

She said women deserve the rights to their body integrity but that there is little focus on sexual, reproductive health rights in the country.