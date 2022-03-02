From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

United Nations (UN) women as well as the Kaduna State Government have intensified efforts in promoting gender equality, peace and security for violence free participation in electoral processes in the State in particular and Nigeria in general.

UN Women on Wednesday organised stakeholders consultative meeting in Kaduna titled, “Programme on Women, Peace & Security in Nigeria”.

The programme is in partnership with the government of Nigeria, and with funding support from the government of Norway.

Participants at the event agreed that there is gender inequality in political participation in the country, noting that women are grossly being sidelined by menfolk in elective positions.

However, some participants blamed non inclusion of women in some elective positions due to religious and cultural factors, coupled with high financial expenses attached to seeking such positions.

Earlier, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba informed that the State was already working to achieve the National Action Plan (NAP) which focus on the location of women about peace, security, and conflict.

Baba also said that the State will design implementable activities that could enhance the overall safety and wellbeing of women and children about conflict and violence in the State.

“In 2006, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs articulated the National Gender Policy (NGP) as one of the national instruments aimed at realizing Nigeria’s national and international commitments as enshrined in policy and treaty documents promoting and protecting women’s human rights in public and private spaces including a full implementation of the 35% affirmative action that includes women in all governance processes.

“This gave birth to the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) policy adopted on the premise that equitable investment in adolescent girls and women, boys and girls is not simply a question of human rights, it makes socio-economic sense.

“The fifth objective of the policy which sought to create a safe and sustainable environment free from violence and conflict had a sub-activity to develop and implement a State Action Plan for UN Resolution 1325 on gender and conflict management in the context of women, peace, and security.

“In 2016, the Kaduna State Government domiciled the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on women, peace, and security, and launched the Kaduna State Action Plan (KADSAP) for the implementation of UNSCR 1325 and related resolutions in the state.

“The KADSAP Result (2017-2019) derived from UNSCR 1325 and the National Action Plan (NAP) was to focus on the location of women about peace, security, and conflict and to design implementable activities that could enhance the overall safety and wellbeing of women and children about conflict and violence in the state.

“The principles and pillars of peace and security in Kaduna State adapted from NAP sought to provide an absolute need for prevention, protection, participation, promotion, and prosecution to guarantee rights, safety, and welfare of women and children, the infirm, and their communities against and in times of conflict.

“Each of these strategic pillars is disaggregated into objectives to offer the basis for activities and outcomes proposed in KADSAP. The National Action Plan was first launched in 2013, and the second in 2017.

“And this gathering is preparatory to the launch of a third National Action Plan for the Implementation of UNSCR 1325 and Related Resolutions in Nigeria, including the launch of the movement for the advancement of gender equality to remove the social and cultural barriers that prevent women and girls from achieving their full potentials and to reshape society positively.

“Current state documents and frameworks supporting the State Action Plan include the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion Policy, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, Child Welfare and Protection Law; People With Disability Law; Penal code Law, and the Penal Code Amendment Law.

“And Kaduna State has implemented the 35% Affirmative Action (AA) by including women almost half of its Executive Council members in the State while also taking strides to ensure the achievement of the Sustainable Goal 10 including Goals 5 (gender equality), Development Goals (reduced inequalities) & This 2 in 1 project prop 16 (Peace, justice & strong institutions). Proposed by the UN Women; Women in political Participation a successful implementation require close stakeholders’ , Peace and Security collaborations like this in the State.

“It remains our collective responsibility for women, children, and youth to cover gender gaps, promote GESI to accelerate development in Kaduna State”. She said.

Also, in his remarks, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the State government is concerned and interested in issues that could enhance the well-being of women.

Aruwan however, regretted that women in the State were at the receiving end of insecurity, noting that 40% of victims of banditry and terrorism in the State were women and children.

“But I can assure you that the State government is doing everything humanly possible to ensure safety of lives and property in the State.

“We know that as we approach 2023 general elections, there will be alot of security challenges. So let us preach peace and tolerance among one another. And government will continue to her best for peaceful coexistence among the people of the State”. Aruwan said.