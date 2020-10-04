Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday met with Mr Edward Kallon, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, to discuss means of evolving sustainable resettlement and rehabilitation programme in the state.

The meeting which was held in Abuja, centered on areas of cooperation and intervention to speed up rehabilitation of communities that were affected by insurgency.

Governor Buni said that his administration was committed to supporting the communities to regain their means of livelihood and to improve economic development of the state generally.

He said that fighting poverty was very important to finding a lasting peace and solution to insecurity.

The governor expressed readiness to partner with organisations that are committed to the plight of the people.

“As a government, we have to be proactive always in finding solutions to possible threats to peace and that is why it is necessary to partner such organisations to work together to achieve our targets.”

Mr Kallon commended the Yobe State government for its interest to collaborate with other agencies to collectively work for the people.

He said that the organisation is most committed to finding a lasting peace and to support the people of the Northeast and Nigeria in general.