Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, met

with Mr Edward Kallon, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, to discuss means of evolving sustainable resettlement and rehabilitation programme in Yobe state.

The meeting which was held yesterday in Abuja, centered on areas of cooperation and intervention to speedy up rehabilitation of communities that were affected by insurgency.

Governir Buni said his administration was committed to supporting the communities to regain their means of livelihood and to improve economic development of the state generally.

He said fighting poverty was very important to finding a lasting peace and solution to insecurity.

The Governor expressed his readiness to partner organisations that are committed to the plight of the people.

“As a government we have to be proactive always in finding solutions to possible threats to peace and that is why it is necessary to partner such organisations to work together to achieve our targets.

Mr Kallon commended Yobe state government for its interest to collaborate with other agencies to collectively work for the people.

He said the organisation is most committed to finding a lasting peace and to support the people of the North East and Nigeria in general.