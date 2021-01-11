By Emma Jemegah

Contrary to social media reports, former Super Eagles’ captain and coach, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, is hale and hearty. He even drove himself yesterday to a function, where former players of Enugu Rangers were strategising for the 50th anniversary of the club.

Chukwu’s purported death, coming few days after he celebrated his 70th birthday, had been trending on social media for the past three days, but in an exclusive chat with Daily SunSports, yesterday, the former coach of Harambee Stars of Kenya enjoined his fans and Nigerians to disregard the report.

“Tell my fans and Nigerians that Chukwu is alive; they should not listen to gossips and lies because God is not done yet with me,” he said while pleading we should call him back because he was driving to attend a function.

When Daily SunSports got across to him the second time, Chukwu said God has provided avenue for him to make more money.

“I’m looking for those who wrote the report of my death. I need some money and God has provided the avenue for me to make money because I’m going to sue them,” he said.

At the meeting, which took place at Trans Ekulu area in Enugu, Chukwu was joined by some of his former Rangers colleagues like Stanley Okoronkwo, John Nwanaka and veteran journalist, Ogie Achuzie to deliberate on preparation for the 50th anniversary of Enugu Rangers, scheduled for later in the year, with the former Super Eagles coach as the arrow head.

The meeting, we gathered, started late last year with plan to visit former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, Arthur Nwankwo as well as former Anambra State governor, Dr Peter Obi, amongst others, as part of the preparation of the club’s golden jubilee anniversary.