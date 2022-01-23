From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A 39-year-old housewife and mother of six who has been working for bandits and offered two of her daughters as sex slaves to the criminals has claimed that she did so because the bandits were paying her between N30,000 and N50,000 for a round of sex.

The suspect, Maryam Abubakar, who has worked for the bandits for about two years now, said that apart from providing the bandits with women to have sex with, she worked as informant and provide useful information to the group on potential kidnap victims.

She also said that she helped the group with their chores, shopping, as well as taking care of their wives who just put to bed.

Maryam, who claimed that said she did all these because of money, added that she helped the terrorists to do most of their shopping to avoid being arrested by security agents who are on their trail.

The suspect who was arrested by men of the Inspector General of Police Inteligence Response Team (IRT), said that she goes almost on a daily basis with huge sums of money to purchase food items, drugs and other supplies the terrorists needed because of their large number.

She disclosed that she decided to join the group after she started dating one of the bandits even when she is a married woman because her husband was not taking care of her and her children.

She also said that she knew her boyfriend is a bandit and kidnapper, but that she was enjoying the sex and luxury he showered on her.

Read what Maryam told Sunday Sun on how her journey into working for bandits began:

My name is Maryam Abubakar and I am 39 years old. I am a married woman and my husband is at home.

I was arrested for my involvement with a kidnapper in Zaria. I was introduced into the kidnapping business by one of my brothers who introduced me to one of his friends who later became my boyfriend. I know they are into kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery. I decided to date him because my husband was not taking care of me as his wife, but this my boyfriend was doing that and gave me lots of money. I used to go and visit him in the camp in the bush where we have sex. In the cause of our dating, he told me one day to get him some girls for his colleagues because they used to feel somehow whenever they see us together. So, I introduced some girls from our village to them and after they visited them and spent the night with them, they told me they gave them N50,000, and I felt that my daughters too should make money also so I brought two of them; one is 17 and the other is 15, and they started dating the bandits and they were giving them money and that way some of the burdens I have like feeding them and clothing them, reduced on me.

The name of my kidnapper boyfriend is Isa Ibrahim, and my younger brother too is a kidnapper so and I used to visit them at the forest. So, when they saw that I love my boyfriend and that I was very loyal to the group, they started sending me to start doing their shopping because they are afraid that the police people and soldiers will arrest them.

I used to carry plenty money to the market and even go to the chemist to buy them drugs whenever they are sick or have injuries.

Whenever I want to go to the market, I will take more than five commercial motorcycles after coming out from the bush to different places because I don’t want people to suspect me. And after I finish shopping, I do the same until I find my way back to the forest.

Apart from running errand for them, I also carry out surveillance and telling them who to kidnap to make money. Sometimes, I even arrange for them to kidnap some of the girls I bring for them as sex slaves and when their family members pay the ransom, they give me my own share. Because of the trust they have on me, they usually ask me to take care of their wives when they put to bed. I used to help the women bath their babies and do other chores and participate actively during their naming ceremonies until they are strong enough to start their work.