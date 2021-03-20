From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A 61-year-old physically challenged man who has been in the business of supplying hard drugs to bandits, terrorists and other criminals across the country has revealed how he has been using his disability to deceive security personnel on road blocks and checkpoints to courier drugs without being detected.

Musa Usman, who has been transporting hard drugs from Anambra State, where he is based to Nasarawa State, where he delivers the drugs to the bandits, said that he usually puts the drugs in his pocket or a traveller’s bag whenever he was going for the supply.

He said that because of his disability, security agents at checkpoints usually had pity on him and exempted him from being searched while they carry out stop and search on other passengers.

Interestingly, Musa does not deal in just any drug, he deals in cocaine, which he said has more profit and easy to carry than the other drugs.

A native of Sokoto State, Musa, who has been residing in Ozubulu, for decades and speaks the Igbo Language very fluently, said that because of his disability and the difficulty for him to come down from the vehicle for search by operatives at the checkpoints he has had a smooth sail without being harassed by them.

Apart from the security operatives who usually had pity on him, Musa said that drivers and passengers who do not have the slightest idea that he was a dangerous person also showed him compassion until he gets to his destination.

On getting to Nasarawa State, Musa said that he usually hands over the drugs to his partner, 27-year-old Ahmed Shuibu, who would then take the drugs to the bandits in their enclaves, collects his money and brings to him.

He said that he was unable to go to meet the bandits himself in the bush because it entails a lot of trekking, which he could not do.

He said that was the reason he gives the drug to his partner who happens to be a native of Nasarawa State, who then supplies it to the criminals, gets the money and he will then pay him off, and thereafter travels back to his base to get ready for another round of supply.

This, he said, he has been doing until he met his waterloo when men of the Police STS, swooped on him following intelligence report.

In this interview, Musa said that he went into the cocaine business because of the huge profit in it.

He said that he gets his supply from one Odogwu, a major dealer in the area.

According to him, he buys a gram of cocaine for N8,000 and sells at N10,000 to his customers.

He, however, said that he sells at a special price to the bandits because of the risk involved to transport the item to them.

Hear him: “My name is Musa Usman. I come from Anambra State. I speak English, Hausa and Igbo fluently. I was arrested at Nasarawa State with 20 grams of cocaine.

“I am from Sokoto State, but I have lived in Ozubulu, Anambra State all my life; so I am from Anambra State.

“I got into selling cocaine because that is the major business in Anambra State and people who are into it have plenty money. “One of my friends introduced me into it and since then I have been selling drugs. But I took my own to another level by selling to bandits because these people need drugs so I made contact and decided to be supplying them.

“Because I speak Hausa Language, it was easy for me to communicate with them.”

How I get my supplies

“I used to get it from one man, Odogwu, who never allows me to know his house or business premises. We usually meet at an agreed location whenever I need supplies. He told me he doesn’t want any of his customers to know his house because he doesn’t want them to bring policemen to his house, so we usually communicate on phone and he will ask me to meet him somewhere.

“Because I sell after buying from him, he gives me the drug at whole sale price. He usually sell one gram for N8,000, to me and I sell at N10,000 per gram. But I have a special price for the bandits because I have to add my transport money, feeding money and other expenses I made on the road because travelling from Anambra to Nasarawa State is far and costs money.”

How long I have been in the business

“I have not been too long in the business, I actually started in December and I made good money. For each gram that I sell for N10,000, I make N2,000 as profit. I used to buy from Odogwu. We have a place where we meet, he can never allow you to know his house.”

How I beat security

“I don’t have any special thing that I do to beat all the security checkpoints on the road from Anambra to Nasarawa. I just carry my stuff in the bag and off I go. I don’t even hide the drugs, I carry them like that either in my bag or pocket nobody suspects me of anything because of my condition.

“I was arrested through tracking by the police. I decided to use another method to sell my cocaine because everybody is selling drugs in Anambra and I know that bandits need drug to do their work; so I made contact and started the business.

“But I don’t do the supply directly because these people stay in the bush and I cannot trek for that long and even if I try to do it myself, people will spot me and call the police or army so what I did was that I employed somebody young who has my vision and he has been very loyal as he sells to bandits and return my money the way I have asked him to sell and this is what we have been doing until the police arrested us.”