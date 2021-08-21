By Lawrence Enyoghasu

A religious paramilitary, United Nigeria Chaplaincy Corps (UNC), is set to help the federal government to tackle kidnapping, drug abuse and self-determination heralding the economy of the country.

This was made known by the leader of the group, General Shedrack Okwuagwu at its Peace/Security Conference 2021, held recently in Lagos State.

According to him, “Our leaders minds are not with God and that is why we are suffering in Nigeria. Peace is needed in Nigeria so that children of God can enjoy it. The problem in Nigeria can be surmounted if only the leaders and people work in line with God’s plan. For peace to reign, everybody must put in the effort. We can’t remove Buhari by force but we will remove him in the best way. We need to stop complaining. We are not helping issues because we are stealing. We need to change and not Buhari.

“It is in the vision of the UNC to bring unity into division. Currently, Nigeria is divided on different fronts and it is affecting the people more. Anti-drug, rescue operations are to foster sustainable peace in the country. These are parts of the purpose of the group and there is no time we are needed than this time.”

Also present at the seminar was the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, represented by CSP, Nathaniel Ijaolu, DPO of Bode Thomas, who lectured on the essence of cooperation with the police.