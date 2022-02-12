From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The proposed February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is facing serious uncertainties over unconfirmed speculation of the failure of the party to print nomination forms less than 24 hours before the commencement of the sales.

The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had in January this year, released the timetable and schedule of activities, announced the sale of nomination forms for the aspirants for various positions, fixing February 14.

However, the failure to provide the needed information to the aspirants on the cost and mode of purchase of the forms has resulted in the aspirants for the national leadership office positions expressing confusion, doubt and anxiety over the Convention holding as planned.

Investigations at the national Secretariat on Saturday night showed that the Secretariat is yet to take delivery of nomination forms from the printers for sale on Monday, February 14.

Though the premises of the national secretariat of the party in Abuja is awash with billboards and banners of all aspirants struggling for different positions, despite the inability of the party to give a clear cut direction on zoning, however, most of the aspirants are complaining of a lack of information on the cost and mode of purchase of the forms.

A National Youth leader aspirant from one of the north-central states who spoke with our correspondent expressed concern over the development. He was also concerned about the delay in setting up the convention sub-committee by CECPC.

The aspirant for Youth leader, who spoke in confidence, said: “if by today Saturday, the party is yet to give us details about the sales of nomination forms, if we are in the dark about the cost of purchasing nomination forms, if we are not in the true picture of which zone produce what, then I foresee danger and confusion.

“Since January 19 that the CECPC announced the convention date, one would have expected that vital issues like sales of forms and zoning should not be left to be in the realm of speculation and aspirants kept in the dark.

“By today, we ought not to be asking for the cost and mode of purchasing the nomination forms. The party ought to have placed an advertisement in the dailies stating the cost of purchase of nomination forms for various offices and the mode.

“I don’t think the party should be putting our people in avoidable tension like this. I pray there is no sabotage. As things are now, only the members of CECPC seem to know the mode of purchase and the cost of the forms,” the youth leader complained.

Meanwhile, APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) will on Sunday night meet to deliberate on the zoning arrangements to be adopted by the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Worried that two weeks before the convention, the party is yet to release the zoning arrangements, the PGF will meet in Abuja on Sunday before taking their resolution to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Fears are also being expressed over non-composition and inauguration of sub-committees for the connection in less than two weeks to the exercise.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Caretaker Committee secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe on the development failed as he could not pick up his calls apparently due to his busy schedule over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

However, a source at the party told our correspondent that the sale of nomination forms may have to be shifted by two days to enable stakeholders to make wider consultations and ensure a rancour-free convention, even as he assured that the convention date of February 26 stands.

On zoning arrangement, the party chieftain disclosed that stakeholders are to wrap up all considerations and submissions to harmonise and come up with an acceptable arrangement.

“The truth is, the issue of zoning will be concluded by Monday. Some stakeholders are already meeting. The governors are to meet on Sunday. Their position will be harmonised with other stakeholders and an acceptable arrangement will be presented to President on Monday for his approval,” our source hinted.

The source further added that “given this development, the sale of forms may be shifted by two days. But the national convention date of February 26 stands.”