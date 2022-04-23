From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Uncertainty is currently pervading Oyo town, Oyo State, Nigeria and beyond over the reported news that gained traction on the social media in the early hours of today Saturday April 23, 2022, that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has joined his ancestors at the age of 82 after reign as kings for 52 years.

The first-class monarch reportedly breathed his last on Thursday April 21, 2022 at Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

But Alaafin’s Media and Publicity Director, Mt. Bode Durojaiye, has issued a statement on the purported demise, describing it as a fake report, promoted by a disgruntled group of bloggers.

Oba Adeyemi was said to have gone to the teaching hospital for routine medical check-up before death allegedly caught up with him at the facility.

The rumoured demise of Oba Adeyemi came 15 weeks after the demise of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, who has joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022. It also occurred barely five months after the transition of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who also bade the world farewell on December 12, 2021.

Sources also said the remains of Oba Adeyemi III, were had been moved from Ado-Ekiti to Oyo town in the early hours of today April 23, for preparation for burial, as a traditional ruler and as a Muslim.

The Basorun of Oyo, who is the head of the kingmakers in the town, known as Oyomesi, Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, according to the available information, is expected to take over the traditional rulership of the town, till the time that a substantive Alaafin would be appointed.

But Alaafin’s media aide, Durojaiye, said in the statement: “It has come to the notice of the Office of the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo about a fake report making the wave in the social media, by a disgruntled group of bloggers, about the imaginary death of His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard the unfounded report , as the Paramount Ruler is hale and hearty .

“Precisely on Monday and Tuesday this week, Oba Adeyemi, accompanied by some of his wives (Ayabas), children, aides and well wishers was at the Durbar Stadium ,Oyo, for physical fitness exercises as usual.

“He has neither fallen sick nor rushed to the hospital for any serious ailment, hence he and his family remain agile and active .

“The general public should not entertain any fear at all, as IKu Baba Yeye is healthy, physically fit and mentally stable.”

The monarch was born on October 15, 1938, into the Alowolodu Royal House, and as a member of the House of Oranmiyan to Raji Adeniran Adeyemi, who was born 1871, and later became Alaafin in 1945, and Ibironke of Epo-Gingin, who died when he was young.

His paternal grandfather, according to historians, was Alaafin Adeyemi I Alowolodu, who ruled during the Kiriji War, and was the last independent ruler of the Oyo Empire before British colonialism.

Alaafin, a lover of boxing, was a boxer before ascending the throne of his forefathers, succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970, during the governorship of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, on November 18, 1970.