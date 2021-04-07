There is uncertainty over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West zonal congress scheduled for Saturday, April 10, at Ibadan, Oyo State.

The National Working Committee(NWC), yesterday, said it will meet with critical stakeholders in the zone, including the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, to try to resolve the crisis among leaders of the opposition party.

Daily Sun gathered that is after the meeting, that the party will decide whether or not to go ahead with the South West congress, as earlier scheduled or fix a new date for the exercise.