The Lagos State Police command has recovered six vehicles in different locations of the state.

The police, in a statement, yesterday, urged owners of the vehicles to come with their relevant documents to claim them, warning that any vehicle not claimed after 12 days would be auctioned.

The statement further explained that the vehicles are parked at Area B, Apapa, and Maroko division. Those parked at Area B command are: one Honda Accord car with registration number: BDG 173 AJ; an unregistered Mitsubishi Cosmos Monterey SUV; an unregistered Mitsubishi bus GLX with registration number: AE 719 APP and a Honda Accord with registration number: IB 28 AAA.

The vehicles parked at Maroko are a KiA Sportage SUV, black colour, with registration number: KSF 999 BL, and a KiA car, red colour, with number plate: FST 563 AT.