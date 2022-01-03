By GILBERT EKEZIE

Lagos State has been favoured to host the annual international Crusade of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries titled ‘What God has determined, shall be done, usually held at Mgbidi, Imo State, early January.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Relations of the church, Pastor Louis Chidi and made available to Daily Sun on Monday.

The church informed her esteemed worshippers and the general public that the annual international 4-day power packed programme shall take place in Lagos this year, from 6th-9th January at the International Headquarters of the church, located along Oshodi – Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha Bus Stop, Lagos.

Chidi said, this year’s programme , which is the 17th of its kind, is designed to be special, as it will pray down the power of God to positively change situations and deal with all enemies of mankind particularly as it affects Nigeria.

He explained that the programme shall also witness rain of prayers that will shatter the shackles of corruption, insecurity, economic and political woes that have become issues for concern the great country , Nigeria and Nigerians.

According to him , through collective intercessory prayers, participants will be imparted with a super-natural antidote that will help to overcome the challenges of this Year. “So as our country, and by extension the world, is going through its worst perilous time, God is expecting us to call upon Him if we wish a positive change of our situations.

“We should recognize that our lives are so troubled this time, people are dying in hundreds every day, businesses are winding up across the globe, many are losing their jobs, political alignments are crashing, and uncertainties are everywhere. In our today’s economy, there is little to hope for the future. But God is not caught off-guarded, He designed the programme to change our situations.”

According to Chidi, it does not matter the circumstances of one’s challenges or how long someone had been in that situation or who is behind the predicaments, our assurance is that as we pray together at the programme, God that answers prayers, will give answers to our prayers, and we shall be empowered to overcome this year in Jesus name.”

Chidi also stated that the programme, which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, holy Ghost baptism, deliverances from spiritual limitations, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness to needs for physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economic and political crisis.

The Lord’s Chosen Spokesman informed that free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within Lagos States. “And most importantly, provision has been made for a digitalized security measure that will address any breach of order. Our General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the power of righteous prayers that will empower you to overcome the challenges of 2022 and beyond.”

Meanwhile, many are saying that the Crusade which usually holds at Mgbidi in Imo State is taken to Lagos due to insecurity challenges, but Pastor Lazarus Muoka has earlier said that not holding the Crusade at Mgbidi this year has nothing to do with insecurity, rather as the spirit directed.

He called on all to remain faithful to God, pointing out that no matter the venue, God will touch lives of everyone who believes that God can do all things.