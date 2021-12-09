By Jackson Udom

He is an epitome of excellence in service; a staunch believer in quality delivery and human capacity development.

Born 59 years ago, The Uncommon Transformer, as he is fondly called, is the current Minister, Niger Delta Affairs. Before now, he was the governor of Akwa Ibom State, from 2007 to 2015. His tenure as the state’s chief executive brought about the transformation of the state in an unprecedented fashion, which earned him the appellation The Uncommon Transformer, who transformed Akwa Ibom State in an uncommon way.

In recognition of his landmark performance as governor, his people in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District elected him as their representative in the Senate, where he was unanimously elected the Senate Minority Leader of his former party. For his sake, the rules of the Senate were suspended to pave the way for him, a first timer, to be elected the Minority Leader. Shortly after his election, the Senate rules were restored.

What happened in the Senate then was an uncommon action for an uncommon senator.

His tenure as governor saw to the introduction of free, compulsory and qualitative education for all school-age children resident in Akwa Ibom State, without political, religious or cultural considerations; free medical care for pregnant women, children and the aged; as well as massive infrastructure investments in the state.

Akpabio as a public officer is highly detribalised. He pays little or no attention to where anyone who crosses his path comes from. It is on record that, as a governor, his CSO, orderly and ADC were all non-indigenes of the state.

Akpabio came into office in 2007 determined to leave the state better than he met it. Before he left office in 2015, Akwa Ibom was already a positive reference point in the comity of states. He built the best stadium in West Africa, which was later christened the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium by the House of Assembly in recognition of his uncommon achievements in the state.

He made sure the Victor Attach International Airport, which he met at site clearing level, became functional, internationally required landing and lighting system installed in one of the longest runways in the industry in Nigeria. He witnessed the first take-off and landing of international flights before he left office in 2015. Akwa Ibom, under Akpabio, was a massive construction site.

He turned numerous boys to men, girls to women through empowerment and human capital development, having abolished the house boy/girl syndrome through free and compulsory education for the youths.

In the Senate, as its minority leader, Akpabio demonstrated a high level of patriotism in his handling of government issues with the opposition. Those who expected him to play blind opposition politics were disappointed with his style of leadership. He was able to balance his role as the leader of the opposition and the need to support everything that would be of benefit to Nigerians brought to the floor of the Senate by the ruling party.

Akpabio as governor was determined to put an end the perennial problem of flooding across the state during the rainy season. He got the construction giant, Julius Berger, to deploy the pipe jacking or micro-tunneling technology to put an end to the menace that had become a yearly horrific experience for the people of the city. Apart from saving the structures in the areas from being submerged, Governor Akpabio had reckoned that flood would make nonsense of the huge sums of money that had been sunk into road construction and the flyover projects, if the issue of flooding was not addressed.

Given the long list of achievements this uncommon icon, Senator Akpabio, recorded in Akwa Ibom State, this tribute, which attempts to mirror his journey to his 59th birthday, will do well to expand its horizon to his stay at the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Akpabio’s appointment as the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, shortly after the 2019 general election, has led to many positives in the ministry and, by extension, the Niger Delta Delta Development Commission (NDDC). His first work plan was to ensure that the region remained very peaceful while various stakeholders were frequently engaged on ways to move the region forward for its development.

And that is why Akpabio, as the supervising minister in charge of the commission, is doing everything within his power to make sure that the incoming board of the NDDC meets the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the region through effective dispensation of services. And that was why the forensic audit into the activities of the commission was initiated and completed. The report has since been submitted to the Federal Government, which is expected to use the report to chart a new course for the soon-to-be-inaugurated board of the commission.

As minister of the Niger Delta Ministry, Akpabio, with the tacit support of President Buhari, has bequeathed to the region newly-completed 13 and eight-storey buildings as the NDDC headquarters, completed and set for commissioning 52 projects in the nine Niger Delta States, over 77 roads are ready for inauguration in the region, the commissioning of the Police SPU Quarters in Port Harcourt. The over 1,000-bed space built by the commission for the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is ready for launch, while the electrification project in Ilaje Ese-Odo, Ondo State, is on the verge of completion and commissioning.

Other completed projects are the Skill Acquisition Centre (SAC) at Agadagba in Ondo State, with 38 buildings; Train 7 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) anchored on the Underwater Welding Facility at SAC Ibeno in Akwa Ibom State; Cassava Plant Processing Plant at Usugbene Irrua, Edo State; Health Centre, Amauzari Community, Isiala Mbano, LGA, Imo State; Health Centre, Odi, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Bayelsa State; Land Reclamation/Erosion Control Works at Nsit Attai LGA, Akwa Ibom State; Health Centre at Eworkpe, Emede, Isoko South LGA, Delta State; Umudike-Umueze-Umuoyere Road Project (Phase 1), River State; Mini Water Works, Ikot Effiong, Effiong Village, Akasoko Clan (Idundu/Anyanganse Ward), Akpabuyo LGA, Cross River; Boreholes and Reticulation in Ndulu-Amaoba, Oboro Water Project, Ikwuano LGA, Abia State.

All these, and others yet to come, the minister once said, wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the nation’s leader, President Buhari, whom he said has demonstrated total commitment to making life meaningful for the people of the oil-producing region.

Indeed, there is an uncommon officer in the Niger Delta Ministry who is doing good for his people and the nation.

Here is wishing the Uncommon GSM, a happy birthday and more fruitful years in good health to do more for Nigeria and the Niger Delta Region.

•Udom is chief press secretary to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

