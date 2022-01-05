“The difference between someone who is roaming about in the village, the Fulani boy who works in the bush and the person who has gone to school is education. Sometimes, people think that the best way to overcome poverty is to have education. It is not only the best way to over-come it, but it is the best way to fight it.

“You must always take education very important. I ensure that if we have up to 70/80 per cent literacy in Enugu State, the world will be in our palm and it will make the difference in our lives. Today, we are just trying to make efforts so that will transit to higher education. “I believe our children will appreciate this gesture by being good citizens, read their book to pass so that as they advance they will remember this day. When they grow up and have the opportunity they can also do for others things like this, so it is very remarkable. “Shun hard drugs and on no account should you join cult groups. People who made it in life did not do so through drugs and cultism. If we had indulged in drugs and cultism, some of us would not have reached where we have reached today. I implore you to concentrate in your academics and avoid anti-social vices.”