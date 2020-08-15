Vivian Onyebukwa

Leggings have been around for ages. It has been adapted, updated, and transformed into a fashion staple. It is one of the most comfortable items you can wear. Legging is made of various materials and for different purposes. It is versatile and can be worn to work, a night out, or casual.

Young and old, big and small, can adorn this simple but stylish fashion. Leggings can be worn with shirts or tunic. Layer your top with the right accessories. Ensure you wear the right shoes such as lace up sneakers, loafers, slides, boots, heels and ballet flats. Stick to dark or solid colours. Wear with long tops to cover your hips.

Don’t wear crazy patterned leggings, see through, loose, or stretch out leggings. Keep it classy, not sexy except you are going for a sexy event.