From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

As the 2023 general elections gear up towards party primaries, assurances have been given in Anambra that only people who are really the choice of the masses will emerge as candidates for both State and National Assembly legislative seats.

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe who gave the assurance in a press statement issued in Awka yesterday said Governor Soludo as a man of principle will not tolerate any form of imposition of candidates or allow anybody collect APGA ticket through bribery.

Reacting to a social media post by one Eneh Victor Chigozie who alleged that another Refund and Resign Protest looms in APGA over a N30m bribe, Obigwe said such allegation was a fabricated lie that only occurred in the figment of the imagination of the writer.

Noting that a timely warning was given to all aspirants for them to be properly guided, he said Governor Soludo will not tolerate hearing such stories because he did not tell anybody to secure APGA ticket with bribe.

Obigwe said the jinx Governor Soludo wants to break is the jinx of APGA clinching the three Senate seat, 11 House of Reps seats and 30 House of Assembly seats in Anambra.

‘This is his target in the forthcoming general election and how to actualize this target is what his mind is focused on.

Anybody that does otherwise should summon the courage to blame him or herself for being foolish. Nothing like refund and resign protest will be tolerated in APGA under Governor Soludo watch as party leader.

What is important to Governor Soludo is for those that are the choice of the masses to emerge as APGA candidates for various elective positions in Anambra.’

‘People should know that 2019 is not 2022 and they should also know that Governor Soludo is determined to ensure that what happened in the past that affected APGA electoral fortune in 2019 will not happen again in 2022.

‘Governor Soludo attention is focused on delivering dividends of good governance to ndi Anambra but those that talked or discussed the forthcoming 2023 general election with him will bear me witness that his commitment to a free and fair primary election in APGA is not in doubt. ‘

He said Soludo wants APGA to go to the poll with candidates that are the masses choice so that the party can clinch a well deserved victory in the election.

‘Any campaign of calumny against APGA leaders this election season will not be tolerated because if tolerated, it will affect the party candidates.

The general public should disregard Eneh Victor Chigozie claim that a member of APGA National Working Committee collected 30million naira bribe from an aspirant because it’s not true. He even levelled the unfounded allegation without an evidence to substantiate it. ‘ Obigwe stated.