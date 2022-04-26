From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Assurances have been given in Anambra that only people who are really the choice of the masses will emerge as candidates for both state and National Assembly legislative seats in 2023.

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors’ Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, in a statement yesterday, said Governor Charles Soludo would not tolerate any form of imposition of candidates or allow anybody collect APGA ticket through bribery.

Reacting to a social media post which alleged that another refund and resign protest looms in APGA over a N30 million bribe, Obigwe said such allegation was a fabricated lie that only occurred in the figment of the imagination of the writer.

Obigwe said the jinx Governor Soludo wants to break is that of APGA clinching the three Senate seats, 11 House of Representatives seats and 30 House of Assembly seats in Anambra.

He said Soludo wants APGA to go to the poll with candidates that are the masses choice so that the party can clinch a well deserved victory in the election.