TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 100-Level female student of same institution.Saturday Sun gathered that the victim (name withheld), a 100-Level student, was gangraped by three male students in a hostel room in the campus.

Vice Chancellor of the state-owned university, Professor Ozo-Ndemele Mercuri, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued yesterday, said efforts were on to arrest the third suspect (student), adding that occupants of the hostel room have been evicted.

Mercuri said: “We have arrested two of the suspects and handed them over to police. We are still searching for the third. Meanwhile, the real occupants of the room have been sent out of the hostel”.

Meanwhile, a human rights group, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has condemned the gang rape and demanded justice for the helpless victim.

Acting Secretary of the group, Mary Prince, said the female student was allegedly gang raped by three male students.

Prince, however, commended the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Mercuri and the Students Union Government for ensuring the arrest of two of the suspects. State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident