Recently Ezinne Nneji, 3rd year undergraduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado -Ekiti rallied youths in her FESTAC neighborhood to plant trees. The event also coincided with her birthday, which was celebrated with pomp and pageantry. The event was also witnessed by Enviromental officer from Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State who commended her for the initiative.

Speaking on how she got the inspiration to become an environmentalist, the undergraduate law student said she imbibed the Idea after her participation in Summer Youth camp which took place at George Washington University, Washington DC, United States.

She said during the summit, participants were mentored to identify areas where they could add value to the earth. She said at the end of the exercise, she settled for environment with special interest in tree planting.

In her words Ezinne from Aboh Mbaise Imo state, said: “I believed that through this concept, I would be able to turn things around for good. It is a way to keep climate change in check and also make the environment safe. So I decided to start something like tree planting. Through this exercise, I have been able to create awareness among my peers on my birthday.

I believe that if Cross Rivers State government could set target of planting 1 million trees and Ethiopia 3 hundred million tree, I in my own little way here, can start with my environment, Amuwo Odofin and my state, Imo in future to other parts of LagosState.