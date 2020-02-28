Fast rising star, T-Classic has dropped his first-ever body of work entitled, Underrated. This is coming a few days after inking a deal with Sony Music Entertainment West Africa.

Still basking in the euphoria of a vibe-full experience that was the Detty December rave in Lagos and having featured alongside the industry’s biggest including performing on some of the most revered stages, T-Classic attacks early in the year with the release of a statement EP.

The EP, Underrated, is an oxymoronically titled project with themes expressed in hustle, fame and gratitude. It comprises five tracks and features pop titans like Mayorkun and Peruzzi on the lead single, Where You Dey.

According to Sony Music West Africa’s Admin/PR, Jim Donnett, the trio of Iambeatz, Killertunes and Mowizzy engineered the EP into perfection. “Their independent efforts have supported the revealing of a dimension to the singer’s artistic tendency that was yet untapped. The EP release is also accompanied with a documentary visual that chronicles the rising of a star, as he journeys into becoming. T-Classic takes us on an emotional narrative of events that led him to this glorious moment,” he says.