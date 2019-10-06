Welcome to October! I believe that every one of us must have had definite encounters with the Word on the subject of the covenant of financial fortune in the course of the month of September, 2019. My prayer is that each one’s encounter shall last for a lifetime and I also pray that the giving grace that launches men into realms of financial fortune shall rest upon each of us, all the days of our lives. Amen! Today, we shall examine the topic: Understanding Our Healing Rights in Redemption!

First, it is important to know that as believers, our total health is important to God. This is why, among others, total health is God’s great plan for all His children. We can see that plan of total health in 3 John 2, Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth. Hence, God’s perfect will is that we be in health and prosper even as our souls prosper. That is why the Bible says, Jesus, Himself took our infirmities and bore our sicknesses so that we won’t bear them again. Thus, as children of God, we need to understand that healing is our birthright; the type of sickness and disease notwithstanding (Matthew 15:25-26).

If this is so, why then are many believers still victims of sicknesses and are being daily devastated by all manner of afflictions? The reason is not farfetched. It is because they lack understanding of their covenant rights. As we all know, a person who inherited some landed documents from his late father and does not understand their worth may thrash them but suffer dearly for it. Unfortunately, many Christians do not know the worth of their redemptive package which includes total health. They think our redemptive package is only limited to salvation. But, there is more to our redemptive package than that. As a matter of fact, redemption is a spiritual comprehensive insurance that covers all areas of human endeavours, including our total health.

However, while it is true that healing is our birthright, it is also true that nothing works in the Kingdom without understanding .This is because understanding is key to accessing our heart desires. As the Psalmist said, Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding (Proverbs 4:7). Thus, it is important to understand our right to total health because it will establish our victory when challenged and fortify our confidence to be in command (Proverbs 24:5; Daniel 11:32). Moreover, it takes an in-depth knowledge of God’s provision on any issue before we can be truly confident in the pursuit of same.

Let’s examine our redemptive rights to total health.

By redemption, we share eternal life with God which is immune to all sicknesses and diseases: At new birth, we were translated from the realm of human life to eternal life. ‘Eternal life’ means the God-kind of life or divine life (John 3:16; Romans 6:23). That makes us divinity in human flesh. Also. It connotes our dominion over life’s situations, circumstances which include sicknesses and diseases which cannot be found in divinity. Therefore, whatever cannot survive in Jesus cannot operate in our bodies. According to the law of procreation, everything produces after its kind. For instance, cats, sheep, and other animals, birth offspring after their own kind because that is their source. Likewise, every child of God, being an extension of God’s life shares the same life with Him. Thus, as children of God, sicknesses and diseases no longer have dominion over us (Genesis 1:24-25; 1 John 3:1-2; John 1:12).However, we must be conscious of our immunity in redemption before it can become a reality in our lives (Genesis 13:14-15; Psalm 82:5-7; Proverbs 23:7).

By the Holy Ghost that dwells in us, we are spiritually empowered to enjoy divine health: Our right to total health in redemption is also established by the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit, who quickens our mortal bodies to healthy living (Romans 8:11). At new birth, our spirit-man came alive and began to fellowship with the Spirit of God, Who we were equipped with in a measure. Remember the Bible says that the Holy Spirit bears witness with our spirit that we are the children of God (Romans 8:16). One of the principal prescriptions of the Great Physician is the mystery of the Anointing Oil. Concerning Jesus, the Bible records, And he called unto him the twelve, and began to send them forth by two and two; and gave them power over unclean spirits…And they went out, and preached that men should repent. And they cast out many devils, and anointed with oil many that were sick, and healed them (Mark 6:7, 12-13). Jesus gave them the Oil and called it power. That power has the capacity to heal our bodies of every sicknesses and diseases. David was anointed with Oil and the Spirit of the Lord came upon him. That means inside the Oil dwells the presence of the Holy Spirit. When we take a shot of the Oil, the Holy Ghost goes through our bodies, sweeps it clean and burns the chaff of sicknesses, and diseases, thereby establishing our liberty from every torture of life(Matthew 3:11-12; 1 Samuel 16:13).

In conclusion, according to scriptures, healing, health and wholeness are exclusively reserved for the redeemed. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner.