For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.

The evidence or proof of sons of God is their ability to be led and to follow the leading of the spirit. Every child of God is supposed to depend entirely on the guidance of the Holy Spirit rather than on the different ways through which we make conclusions and decisions today.

Most people make emotional decisions, they hardly ask the Holy Spirit to know what He has to say about the matter before jumping to conclusions. A lot of people make decisions simply because they are angry and they forget that as sons and daughters of God they are supposed to ask the Holy Spirit first before deciding.

The Spirit of God dwells in the heart of the believer. By His indwelling presence we have been adopted and accepted into the beloved. Now we are sons of God. However the outward evidence of our sonship is seen by our ability to receive and follow the guidance of the Holy Spirit. For the Holy Spirit to lead you, you must be entirely dependent on him and not make conclusions based on how you feel or on what you are going through.

Do you trust the Holy Spirit before you make a move? Do you take time to ask Him before you make those important decisions like starting a relationship or quitting one? Many people are living with hurts and injuries today simply because they were not led by the Holy Spirit in the choices which they made.

The Holy Spirit within us, is in us to guide and lead us. He is in us to guide you into all truth. Every time when the Holy Spirit leads His children, He will always lead you in line with what is written in the bible. Many people make decisions and choices sighting the fact that they feel God is leading them in that regard, however when you look at what they claim God is leading them to do, you will find that it certainly couldn’t have been God leading them because what they are doing contradicts certain portions of the scriptures.

Many believers would rather follow the leading of their friends, their colleagues or family members than the leading of the Spirit. Who do you go to first when you need counsel? Do you go to the Holy Spirit or to your colleagues at work?

The Spirit of God only leads those who seek His leading. He is a gentle personality. He will never force Himself on you. He waits to be invited. True sons of God are those who have learnt to depend on the Spirit for guidance and who follow and obey His voice when He speaks. There are those who hear His voice but they still do what they feel like doing in their own eyes contrary to the voice of God. God’s blessing is upon those who obey His voice.

Who do you depend upon for guidance? Whose voice do you seek when you need direction? Do you run to men or to the Holy Spirit? Do you ask your friends questions about the matter rather than the Holy Spirit? True sons of God are evidenced by their being led by the Holy Spirit.

You are sons of God therefore I encourage you to demonstrate and manifest this fact by following the Holy Spirit’s leading in every aspect of your life.

Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 3:25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;

To be justified is a legal term. It is the outcome of a legal process whereby an accused person becomes declared righteous and free from all charges which were brought against him. When an accused person is brought before a law court and is charged for certain offences. His defence lawyer is tasked with the responsibility of proving beyond reasonable doubt the righteousness of the accused person.

In this process the following characters are involved: The judge, the accuser, the accused, the defence lawyer and the witness. God the father is the judge, Jesus is the defence lawyer, the devil is the accuser, you are the accused and the Holy Spirit is the witness. This court case held the morning after the resurrection of Jesus from the dead and a verdict was passed which declared you Justified and made Righteous in God’s sight!

Every son of God has been justified by the same God. Most believers still see themselves as sinners because they have not awakened to the fact that they have been justified, declared righteous and free from all charges. There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who have been made sons and daughters of God.

You have been justified by a threefold act of grace: first, the evidence of your sinful past has been destroyed. When there is no evidence to prove the case of the accuser, the judge throws out the case for want of evidence. Jesus destroyed the evidence against you in this case by blotting out all your sins with his blood. He also became a substitute in receiving your punishments so that you can be acquitted.

Now the burden of proof is upon Satan to show to God, the judge, that you committed any of the sins he accuses you of. The evidence against you is destroyed by the blood and the Holy Spirit is a witness to this fact. If the devil tries to accuse you before God, he cannot find any evidence to use to prove his case. You are justified by His grace, free from the accusations of Satan. Don’t ever let the devil accuse you again because Jesus has destroyed the evidence against you. You are the righteousness of God now.

Second, Jesus was made a propitious sacrifice for offences which evidence has been destroyed. God laid upon Jesus the punishment for all offences. By going to the cross He was being made to bear a punishment for sins He did not commit. He was made sin for us who knew no sin, that we might be made the righteousness of God.

Now Christ has suffered so I don’t have to suffer. I am acquitted from every charge against me because a judge cannot mete out judgement twice for same offence. Jesus took my judgement so God can be righteous in letting me go free without being punished.

In His death I died with him. The original offender has died. In His resurrection, I arose with him a new creation. Tagging me with sins committed in the past now is accusing a living person for an offence committed by a dead person. I am crucified with Christ nevertheless I live yet not I but Christ liveth in me.

Thirdly, the Holy Spirit is a witness to everything that happened. The Holy Spirit is a witness that there is no evidence against you. The evidence against you was wiped off by the blood. He is a witness that Jesus who knew no sin was punished as an expiatory sacrifice for sins committed under the first testament. He is a witness that the man who sinned died with Christ and the man that lives in you now is a new creation!

Through the witness of the Spirit you now know the truth. The devil cannot lie to keep you bound to sin any more. You are the righteousness of God, sin shall not have dominion over you anymore.

