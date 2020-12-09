AXA Mansard Insurance has emerged as one of the top 50 brand in the country at the 2020 edition of the annual brand evaluation carried out by the Top 50 Brands research firm.

According to Top 50 Brands Nigeria, the award recognizes outstanding performance in different Nigeria industries using Brand Strength Measurement (BSM Index). BSM index model measures a brand’s ability to deliver on its promise to the consumers from the consumers’ point of view. It is a qualitative, non-financial measuring tool that also tests consumer’s knowledge acceptability and support for these major brands while starting with a Top Of the Mind (TOM) survey.

The model on the award cuts across brands identity, online engagement, quality element, market/category leadership, innovation, national spread and CSR/Environmental Consciousness.

“The award is geared towards helping brand owners to appreciate the value of their intangible asset, which has now become the most valuable asset of a corporate organization and a key sustainability of the existence of the business. The top brands this year are those that have been able to conceptualise consumer’s decision pattern and present well justifiable propositions that meet the customer’s needs.”

Receiving the award on behalf of AXA Mansard Insurance, Jumoke Odunlami, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer said “We thank the organisers for this award. AXA is also recognised by Inter brand as one of the top 50 brands in the world today and so we are happy that there is no exception in the Nigerian market.

We remain committed to delivering our brand promise and purpose of acting for human progress by protecting what matters. Our customers remain at the forefront of all our thinking and innovating and we remain committed to fuelling their belief in themselves. We thank our customers immensely for their support and trusting us to be their partner through various stages of their lives.”